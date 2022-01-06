Lucknow, Jan 5 (PTI) Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav's proposed Vijay Rath Yatra in Gonda and Ayodhya later this week has been postponed.

Programmes of the party president slated for January 7, 8 and 9 have been postponed and new dates will be announced soon, a party leader said on Wednesday on condition of anonymity.

The leader did not give any reason for the postponement of the programme.

According to party sources, Akhilesh Yadav was proposed to visit Gonda and Ayodhya on January 7, 8 and 9 and address public meetings.

