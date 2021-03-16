Lucknow, Mar 16 (PTI) The Samajwadi Party on Tuesday removed the presidents of its Baghpat and Hapur units besides dissolving their executive committees.

According to a party release issued here, the president of Baghpat and Hapur units Kiranpal alias Billu Pradhan and Tejpal Pramukh, respectively, have been removed from their respective posts and the executive committees have also been dissolved.

On the directives of the party president Akhilesh Yadav, Manoj Chaudhari has been made the new president of Baghpat unit, the release added.

