Mathura, Oct 2 (PTI) The Samajwadi Party (SP) held a silent protest in Mathura on Friday against the alleged gang-rape and assault of a 19-year-old Dalit woman in Hathras district of Uttar Pradesh.

The two-hour silent protest took place in front of the Gandhi statue in the Vikas Bazar area here.

"The incident, right from the gang rape to the cremation of the body in the dead of the night, is proof that in order to hide its failure, the Yogi Adityanath government has adopted inhuman ways," Sanjai Lathar, national spokesperson of the Samajwadi Party, said.

Dalits are unsafe under the present state government, and the Hathras incident shows that the law and order in the state is in the hands of goons, he claimed.

The SP leader demanded stern action against erring officials.

The young woman succumbed at Delhi's Safdarjung Hospital to the severe injuries she suffered in the assault by four upper-caste men in her village in Hathras on September 14. The four have been arrested.

She was cremated in Hathras in the dead of the night with family members saying they were not allowed to bring the body home one last time. But police claimed they had the family's consent for the cremation.

The hurried funeral triggered outrage with opposition parties and other groups attacking the BJP government in UP over the state of law and order.

