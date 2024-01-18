New Delhi [India], January 18 (ANI): In line with preparations for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav will hold a meeting with party leaders in Lucknow on January 20.

Earlier on Wednesday, the Congress held a seat-sharing meeting with Samajwadi Party leaders in Delhi.

Congress leader Salman Khurshid said, "...We've shared details of each seat with each other...I hope that the alliance happens before the (Bharat Jodo Nyay) Yatra reaches Uttar Pradesh."

The Congress is holding seat-sharing talks with all its alliance partners before launching the campaign for the Lok Sabha polls.

INDIA or 'Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance' is a group of opposition parties, including the Congress. The parties have come together to take on the National Democratic Alliance (NDA), which is led by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), and prevent it from winning a third straight term at the Centre in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

Earlier in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, the NDA won 353 seats, the UPA stood at 91, and Others won 98. The voting was staggered in seven phases between April 11 and May 19, in which around 67 per cent of the nearly 900 million eligible people exercised their franchise to elect 542 members of the Lok Sabha. (ANI)

