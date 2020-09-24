Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], September 24 (ANI): The Samajwadi Party will organise a protest against agriculture and labour reform bills on September 25 and submit a memorandum to the Governor, Anandiben Patel through respective district magistrates.

On the instructions of Samajwadi Party National President and former chief minister Akhilesh Yadav, the party will protest against the farm sector and labour reform bills which hurt the interest of farmers and workers. During the protests, a memorandum will be sent to the Governor through respective DMs, party chief spokesperson Rajendra Chowdhury stated.

"The agriculture bill that the Government of India has brought, ignores the interests of farmers and it will make the farmer become a labourer instead of owning his land," Chowdhury stated.

"Due to the abolition of the agricultural produce market and not getting the minimum support price in the Bill, the farmer will now be forced to sell his crop at one-off prices. The removal of the wheat, paddy crop from the Essential Commodities Act, would compel the farmer to sell his crop on the terms of big agents and business houses. Samajwadi Party will not let the voice of the farmers get suppressed," he added.

The labour laws passed by Parliament will severely affect the interests of workers. Till now, industries with 100 employees did not have the right to retrench without government permission, the new law also empowers industries with 300 employees to retrench whenever they want.

This will increase the feeling of insecurity among the workers and they will not be able to raise their legitimate demand. They will become bonded labourers industrialists will remain bonded laborers.

"There is a lot of anger against the BJP government for these anti-people laws. Farmers are demonstrating everywhere. The BJP government is unable to provide employment to the workers, instead, they are plotting to make them dependent on the mercy of the capital houses. The Samajwadi Party will strongly oppose these conspiracies," Chowdhury stated. (ANI)

