Lucknow, January 9: A poster has been put up outside the Samajwadi Party office with the message, "Our revered Lord Shri Ram is coming" ahead of 'Pran Pratishta' ceremony. In response to the poster outside the Samajwadi Party office, Bharma Shankar Tripathi, a leader from the party is stating that Lord Shri Ram is revered by all, and therefore, no one has exclusive rights over him, he belongs to everyone.

"Lord Rama was an ideal man who performed exemplary deeds, and he is revered by all... Rama doesn't belong to just one, he resides in every heart and belongs to everyone " Bharma Shankar Tripathi said. " The party has put up this poster outside the party office to express that we all consider Lord Shri Ram as our revered deity" he added. The Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Trust announced on Monday that the sanctum sanctorum of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya is complete and is awaiting the Pran Pratistha ceremony scheduled for January 22. Ram Mandir Video: Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath Offers Prayers at Ram Mandir's 'Garbh Griha' in Ayodhya.

Vedic rituals for the Pran-Pratishtha (consecration) ceremony of Ram Lalla (infant Lord Ram) in Ayodhya will begin on January 16, a week before the main ceremony. A priest from Varanasi, Lakshmi Kant Dixit, will perform the main rituals of the consecration ceremony of Ram Lalla on January 22. From January 14 to January 22, Ayodhya will mark the Amrit Mahotsav. A 1008 Hundi Mahayagya will also be organised, in which thousands of devotees will be fed. Ram Temple Consecration: 108-Feet Long Incense Stick En Route to Ayodhya from Gujarat for Ram Mandir Inauguration.

Several tent cities are being erected in Ayodhya to accommodate thousands of devotees, who are expected to arrive in the temple town of Uttar Pradesh for the grand consecration. As the countdown to the temple Pran Pratistha ceremony continues, the anticipation and enthusiasm among the people are palpable. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to attend the Pran Pratistha ceremony at the Ram Temple on January 22. The event has garnered significant attention, with several VVIP guests from India and abroad receiving invitations to participate in the auspicious occasion in Ayodhya.

