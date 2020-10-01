Hathras (Uttar Pradesh) [India], October 1 (ANI): Several Samajwadi Party workers were detained by the Uttar Pradesh Police on Thursday after they staged a protest in Hathras demanding justice for the 19-year old gangrape victim who succumbed to assault injuries.

Visuals from the demonstration showed party workers gathered in huge numbers at 1090 Chauraha.

Samajwadi Party president and former chief minister Akhilesh Yadav slammed the state government.

In the Hathras incident, the manner in which the BJP government delayed medical treatment to save some of its people and also postponed filing the FIR, has angered the families of across the country...Instead of protecting the government through its spokespersons and through WhatsApp messages, it should get the matter investigated through the Supreme Court sitting judge," Yadav said in a tweet in Hindi.

The 19-year-old had succumbed to assault injuries in Delhi's Safdarjung Hospital on Tuesday where she was brought on Monday from Aligarh Muslim University Medical College.

The senior police official said that the postmortem, which was conducted by a team of doctors in Delhi, has established that the death was caused by the trauma of her neck injury.

"According to the postmortem report, the victim died due to the trauma of her neck injury. FSL report also clearly shows that sperm was not found in the collected samples. It suggests that some people twisted the matter to stir caste-based tension," Kumar said.

Meanwhile, Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, KC Venugopal and Surjewala were detained by the UP Police while on their way to Harthras to meet the family of the victim.(ANI)

