New Delhi, Jun 21 (PTI) BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra has moved the Supreme Court to seek a review of its order that barred Lord Jagannath's Rath Yatra in Odisha due to the COVID-19 outbreak.

“Today I filled an application for clarification/ modification of earlier order of Supreme Court and sought permission for the Holy Rath Yatra of Shri Jagannath Mahaprabhu in Puri scheduled for 23rd June," Patra tweeted.

Also Read | Rajasthan Reports 393 New COVID-19 Cases, 12 Deaths Today; Tally Reaches 14,930: Live News Breaking & Coronavirus Updates on June 21, 2020.

The BJP leader had lost the 2019 Lok Sabha elections from Puri to his BJD rival Pinaki Misra.

The nine-day rath yatra festival in the seaside pilgrim town is scheduled on June 23.

Also Read | UP B.Ed. JEE 2020 Date Announced: Exams to be Held on July 29 Under COVID-19 Safety Guidelines, Says Govt.

A Supreme Court bench headed by Chief Justice of India SA Bobde on June 18 said that in the interest of public health and safety of citizens, this year's Rath Yatra in the Odisha pilgrim town cannot be allowed.

“Hope all our prayers are answered by the Lord of the Universe,” Patra said.

Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) general secretary Milind Parande on Sunday said that the Jagannath Rath Yatra should be allowed and as it can be held with all COVID-19 protocols.

VHP spokesperson Vinod Bansal said it is the responsibility of the Odisha government to take proper steps to ensure the continuity of this yatra, which is the tradition of Odisha and the entire country.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)