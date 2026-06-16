India News | Sambit Patra Thanks West Bengal Government for Dropping 'Dham' from Digha Jagannath Temple Name

Puri (Odisha) [India], June 16 (ANI): Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Sambit Patra on Monday thanked West Bengal Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari and welcomed the removal of the word "Dham" from the Jagannath Temple in Digha, saying the move had addressed concerns raised by devotees and followers of Sanatan Dharma.

Speaking in Puri, Patra said the use of the term "Jagannath Dham" for the Digha temple had become a matter of concern for people in Odisha, as Puri is regarded as the sole Jagannath Dham and the principal seat of Lord Jagannath worship.

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Recalling the controversy, Patra said, "When the Jagannath Temple was built in Digha, the term Jagannath Dham was used for it. At that time, it became a major issue for Odias and followers of Sanatan Dharma, as there was only one Jagannath Dham in Puri. Even then, our Chief Minister wrote a letter to the then Bengal government requesting the removal of the word 'Dham', but the government of that time did not approve it."

He stated that the issue was revisited after Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi sent a new letter following the West Bengal government change, requesting that "Dham" be removed.

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"However, after the change there, Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi wrote another letter, and I personally took it to West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari. Many thanks to Suvendu Adhikari for accepting our Chief Minister's letter and removing the word 'Dham' from Digha, which greatly pleased all Odias, Puri residents, and Sanatan Dharma followers," Patra added.

The BJP MP said the removal of the term had brought satisfaction among devotees and residents of Puri, who had opposed the use of the designation outside the holy city.

He described the development as a sign of respect for the religious sentiments associated with Lord Jagannath and the centuries-old tradition centred in Puri.

Patra also said the issue had remained sensitive for devotees for a long time and that its resolution had been widely welcomed by followers of Sanatan Dharma.

Referring to the development, he said Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi had been accorded a civic felicitation, or "Nagrik Abhinandan", in Puri for his efforts in raising the matter. The event was attended by Jagannath temple servitors, saints and religious leaders.

Patra further stated that a similar felicitation would be organised for Suvendu Adhikari whenever he visits Odisha, in recognition of his role in the issue. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)