Prayagraj (Uttar Pradesh) [India], February 23 (ANI): Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Sambit Patra on Sunday visited the ongoing 2025 Mahakumbh Mela in Prayagraj and took a holy dip in the Sangam (the confluence of Ganga, Yamuna, and the mythical Saraswati). He lauded the Uttar Pradesh administration for the arrangements made for the grand festival.

Reiterating Prime Minister Narendra Modi's words, Patra said that the Mahakumbh was a "Kumbh of Unity." He said that 60 crore people had taken a dip in the Sangam.

"Today, I have the privilege of coming to Prayagraj from Puri, the city of Lord Jagannath. The kind of arrangements that have been made here are unprecedented in themselves. Only those who see it will understand that 60 crore people have come here, 60 crore people have taken a dip here. They have shown their faith by coming here. Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that this is the Kumbh of unity. Through this Kumbh, the message of unity goes to the whole country." Patra told ANI.

Meanwhile, Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi also visited Prayagraj and praised Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath for the administration's arrangements.

He said, "I took a holy dip and offered prayers...I prayed for the peace and prosperity of the state and the country...I want to thank and congratulate UP CM Yogi Adityanath and the state government for the arrangements."

Earlier today, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Sunday slammed the Opposition for questioning the quality of water at Triveni Sangam, where thousands have taken a holy dip, and said that some leaders are unable to digest the success of Mahakumbh.

Speaking to mediapersons, Dhami asserted that very good arrangements have been made for Mahakumbh under Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Uttarakhand Governor Lt General Gurmit Singh (Retd), who visited Prayagraj today, congratulated UP CM Yogi Adityanath for making good arrangements.

"I congratulate UP CM Yogi Adityanath and all the officials for making good arrangements...I will pray for humanity...This moment cannot be expressed. It can just be felt," he said.

Adityanath said that 620 million devotees have visited the Mahakumbh Mela. CM Yogi highlighted that such a gathering of people during a specific time period is a "rare" event.

The last major bath of Maha Shivratri, scheduled for February 26, at the ongoing Mahakumbh. (ANI)

