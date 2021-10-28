Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 28 (ANI): Zonal Director of Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB)'s Mumbai unit, Sameer Wankhede's sister Yasmeen Wankhede on Wednesday alleged that Maharashtra Minister Nawab Malik has been stalking and threatening her online. She requested the National Commission for Women to register a complaint in the matter.

In the letter to the women commission, Yasmeen Wankhede wrote, "....recently the cabinet minister of the ruling State Government Nawab Malik made various false and scandalous allegations against me and my family members in order to deter my brother from honestly carrying out his duties. The said accused Nawab Malik in his attempt to defame me and my family members has gone to the extent of stalking me online and illegally taking my personal photographs from my social media handles i.e., Instagram, Facebook etc."

Also Read | Shirur Vidhan Sabha Constituency in Maharashtra: Sitting MLA, Candidates For Assembly Elections 2019, Results And Winners.

"The said accused Nawab Malik after stalking me online is now threatening to use my personal photographs and leak the same in media. That, the said accused has thus apart from committing the offence of stalking is also equally liable for the infringement of my privacy," the letter read.

Yasmeen further said in the letter that the accused Nawab Malik is indulging in issuing direct threats to us and trying to use pressure tactics and fear psychosis in his attempt to derail the investigation being carried out by the Narcotics Control Bureau. "I, therefore, request you to immediately register my complaint and take appropriate action in accordance with law against the said accused and his accomplices by registering my complaint as an FIR," she said.

Also Read | Odisha BSE 10th Result 2019 Not Today: Class 10 Board Exam Scores to Be Declared Soon Online at bseodisha.ac.in; Here's List of Website to Check Marks.

Notably, in the drug-on-cruise case, Nawab Malik had accused the zonal director of NCB Sameer Wankhede of favouritism. Along with this, he also made serious allegations like extortion and has also raised questions on Wankhede's birth certificate and marriage.

An NCB team busted an alleged drugs party on the Cordelia Cruise ship which was on its way to Goa on October 2.

A total of 20 people including Aryan Khan, son of Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan, have been arrested in the case. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)