Aurangabad, Jun 15 (PTI) The work on the Mumbai-Nagpur Samruddhi Expressway has changed the water flow from nearby mountains in Aurangabad in Maharashtra, leading to some fields along the corridor getting flooded, an official said on Tuesday.

The corridor, a 701-kilometre route connecting ten districts, is among the state's most ambitious infrastructure projects, and a 112-kilometre stretch passes through Aurangabad.

"There are mountains close to Bhambarda, Jaipur and Gevrai Kuber villages in Aurangabad taluka. The natural flow of rain water coming from these mountains has been affected by the Samruddhi Corridor work, due to which water has entered the fields. An area of 20 hectares belonging to 70 farmers has been impacted by this," Tehsildar Jyoti Pawar told PTI.

"We have told those constructing the corridor to create a channel to ensure water does not flood the fields. Concerned officials are taking action on it," Pawar added.

Another official said district collector Sunil Chavan held a meeting on the issue on Monday and asked officials to ensure farmers get relief quickly.

