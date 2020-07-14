Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 14 (ANI): Former Congress spokesperson Sanjay Jha was on Tuesday suspended from the party "for anti-party activities and breach of discipline".

"Sanjay Jha has been suspended from Congress party with immediate effect for anti-party activities and breach of discipline," the Maharashtra Pradesh Congress Committee said in a release.

Last month, Jha was dropped as All India Congress Committee (AICC) spokesperson and Abhishek Dutt and Sadhna Bharti were appointed as national media panelists of the party. (ANI)

