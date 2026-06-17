India News | Sanjay Raut, Arvind Sawant, Anil Desai Meet Lok Sabha Speaker Amid UBT Sena Split Buzz

New Delhi [India], June 17 (ANI): Shiv Sena (UBT) Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Raut and Lok Sabha MPs Arvind Sawant and Anil Desai on Wednesday met with Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla at the Parliament House in the national capital amid speculation of a rift within the party and reports that some MPs may break away.

Addressing the press conferences along with party MPs Arvind Sawant and Anil Desai in the national capital, Raut warned that the people of Maharashtra will not remain silent on this trustless act.

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He also warned the rebels and said those wishing to leave the party should first "resign from their posts" and face the people again.

"If anyone wants to go, they can resign and leave. If such reports emerge about our MPs, then they should refute them. This time, the people of Maharashtra will not remain silent," Raut told reporters in Delhi.

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Soon after his offensive remarks at suspected rebel MPs, party MP Anil Desai backed the Rajya Sabha MP Raut and said that whatever is said in the press conferences is slang; it is not meant for anyone in particular.

He added, "Whatever is said, these are slang; it is not meant for anyone in particular. When an emotionally sensitive person, who has spent 50 years of his life in politics in the public sphere, speaks, such things happen. He also clarified that he wasn't addressing any particular person."

Raut said the party leadership had worked tirelessly to ensure the victory of its MPs and warned of strict action if any lawmaker defected. "Our MPs, for whom Uddhav ji and we shed blood and sweat, gave money, made them win elections... still, if such news comes, we will not spare them," he said.

Raut also levelled serious allegations, claiming that money had been offered to party MPs in an attempt to engineer a split.

"I have information that Rs 15 crore each was delivered to the MPs, after which they boarded charter flights from three places, including Nanded and Pune. We have issued a whip for the Parliamentary Party Meeting tomorrow. Arvind ji has written to the Lok Sabha Speaker," he said.

Maharashtra is currently witnessing "Operation Tiger" buzz amid speculation that seven of the nine UBT MPs were in touch with Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena and are looking to join the ruling party. Back in 2022, Shinde, along with several MLAs, broke away from Uddhav Thackeray, splitting the party into two.

Meanwhile, Shiv Sena (UBT)'s six Members of Parliament (MPs) are likely to meet Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla at 11 am on Wednesday.

A meeting of all the Lok Sabha members of Shiv Sena (UBT) will be held on June 18 at 11:00 am at the Parliamentary Party Office in the national capital. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)