India News | Sanjay Raut Downplays Saamna Editorial, Says All is Well in Maha Vikas Aghadi Govt

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 16 (ANI): After Shiv Sena mouthpiece Saamna took a jibe at the Congress, party leader Sanjay Raut on Tuesday said that the "coordination" in the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government was great and all "issues" would be resolved after the Congress Ministers meet Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray.

Raut also downplayed the editorial published today by saying, "There is no jibe on Congress. It is the writing style of Saamna."

"The coordination in the government is present, all the issues will be resolved after they meet the Chief Minister, such issues happen at times. Some Congress ministers, especially Ashok Chavan, have said that the officers do not listen to them, they will talk to the Chief Minister," Raut said.

He, however, denied that the Congress was not being given a say in the decision-making process in the MVA government by saying, "We have not taken any big decision in the six months that we have been in power."

"Nobody is angry, all ministers stay present during Cabinet meets. Balasaheb Thorat is the state Congress President, Ashok Chavan is a Minister and also a former Chief Minister, talks are held with them. The Chief Minister coordinates well with all ministers in the Cabinet," he added.

Sena said that Congress leaders, Balasaheb Thorat and Ashok Chavan had raised issues in the recent days and the latter, especially, had blamed bureaucrats for the "issues" within the tri-party coalition government in the state.

"Congress is doing good in the state. But every once in a while the old cot (Congress) makes noises.... It has now been decided that the two ministers will meet the Chief Minister and raise their points. Chief Minister will meet them and make a decision. But what does Congress want to say? Why is the old cot (Congress) making a noise?" the editorial said (roughly translated from Hindi).

The Saamna article came in response to an interview published in an English daily in which Chavan had been quoted blaming bureaucrats for creating a rift among MVA and added that Congress will soon take up the matter with Sena chief and Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray. (ANI)

