New Delhi [India], January 5 (ANI): A Delhi Court has allowed Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MP Sanjay Singh to sign documents for his Rajya Sabha re-nomination, as his current term ends on January 27.

AAP leader Sanjay Singh was nominated by the party as Rajya Sabha MP ahead of the end of his current term.

In this regard, an application was moved in Delhi's Rouse Avenue Court for permission to take signatures of Singh on an 'Undertaking' which is stated to be required in connection with getting a 'No Dues Certificate' for the applicant (Sanjay Singh) from Rajya Sabha.

Meanwhile, Singh on Thursday moved Delhi High Court seeking bail in a money laundering case linked to the Delhi excise policy scam case.

Sanjay Singh was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate in the case on October 4 last year.

On December 22 last year, the trial court dismissed his bail and said, "The Court is of prima facie view that the case against him is genuine. Evidence shows his involvement in the alleged offence of money laundering. There are reasonable grounds for believing that he is guilty of the alleged offence of money laundering."

Special Judge M K Nagpal expressed his prima facie view and said, "The evidence and material show involvement of the applicant in the commission of the alleged offence of money laundering because he is shown to have been, directly or indirectly, involved in the process or activities connected with proceeds of crime generated through the scheduled offences case of CBI.

"The court further said, "The evidence and material is also sufficient to furnish this court reasonable grounds for believing that he is 'guilty' of the said offence in terms of provisions contained Under Section 45 of the PMLA. It can be said that the conditions laid down by section 45 for the grant of bail are not satisfied."

While dismissing the bail application, the court also said that it had been approved by the Supreme Court that bribes in connection with the formulation of the Delhi excise policy were paid. (ANI)

