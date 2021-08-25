Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], August 25 (ANI): On the last day of Sanskrit week, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Wednesday said that Sanskrit has its own importance in the country's culture.

India is observing the Sanskrit Week from August 19 to August 25, 2021.

Speaking at a program virtually on the final day of the Sanskrit week, the Chief Minister said, "Our culture is very ancient and great. The Sanskrit language has its own importance in our culture. All the Vedas and Upanishads are written in Sanskrit language. Sanskrit is the mother of all languages."

"Our sages gave us the mantra of 'Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam' thousands of years ago. All the human beings on earth belong to one family. We consider all living beings as ours. If children can understand Sanskrit well, then their life will be blessed," he added.

Chouhan further said, "It pains me to know that we are forgetting our culture due to the influence of the West. I thank Maharishi Patanjali Sanskrit Sansthan and Sanskrit Bharti Madhya Pradesh who are trying to take the Sanskrit language to the masses."

Later, the Chief Minister congratulated the organisers of the event and said, "This program should be held every year and through education, the students should have knowledge of Sanskrit. Madhya Pradesh government will try it as well. I congratulate everyone for organising Sanskrit week."

Earlier, on August 22, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had extended his wishes on the occasion of World Sanskrit Day and shared his greetings with the people in Sanskrit. (ANI)

