New Delhi [India], March 28 (ANI): Former Union Minister Santosh Gangwar on Monday lauded the role of civil society during the COVID-19 crisis and of social organisations during difficulties faced by people.

Gangwar, BJP MP from Bareilly, who was the chief guest at a conference on disaster management in Delhi organised by Sewa International, lauded the work done by the organisation for the welfare of society.

He said government organisations work in a particular way and social organisations in a different way and there are several things that can be learnt.

"If we look at the last two years in India, then a lot of people from the civil society came forward and worked for the society in a way that cannot be imagined. It is the inner feeling that inspires people," Gangwar said.

He also spoke of the country's diversity.

"When we look at our country and the diversity in it, we feel there is a need for everyone's support (in various tasks) and we are working accordingly," he said.

Referring to the conference, Gangwar said there is a readiness of civil society to deal with a disaster with the help of technology.

Sewa International was established in 1997 as a registered non-profit trust and aims to serve humanity in distress, either directly or through empowered local partners, especially in times of disaster. (ANI)

