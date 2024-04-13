Mohali (Punjab) [India], April 13 (ANI): Sarabjit Singh, son of Beant Singh, one of the two security guards who assassinated former PM Indira Gandhi, is contesting the Lok Sabha election from Faridkot in Punjab as an independent candidate.

Sarabjit Singh will contest the elections as an independent candidate from the reserved constituency of the border state.

Three singers also contesting from the same seat. While Hansraj Hans is contesting on a BJP ticket, Congress and AAP have fielded Mohammad Sadiq and Karamjit Anmol, respectively.

Currently, Congress MP Mohammad Sadique is representing the seat.

Sarabjit Singh said numerous people from Faridkot urged him to contest polls.

Notably, in 1989, Sarabjit's mother Bimal Kaur was elected from the Ropar seat as an MP. His grandfather won as an MP from Bathinda in the same year.

Beant Singh and Satwant Singh, two of Indira Gandhi's bodyguards assassinated her at her residence in 1984. Beant Singh was killed on the spot by security guards, while Satwant Singh was later sentenced to death and subsequently executed by hanging.

Voting for 13 Lok Sabha constituencies in Punjab is scheduled for June 1. The counting will take place on June 4. (ANI)

