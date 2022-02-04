Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], February 4 (ANI): Preparations for Saraswati Puja are in full swing in Kolkata's Sanskrit College and University on Friday.

Saraswati Puja is considered to be the greatest festival of students in West Bengal. It will be celebrated this year on February 5.

Earlier this month, West Bengal Heritage Commission declared the 198-year-old Sanskrit College and University as a Heritage Structure. Sanskrit College was established in 1824.

This achievement is reflected in the Saraswati Puja celebrations in Sanskrit College and University.

Students in Sanskrit College and University are busy decorating the puja mandap. Some are drawing alpana. Cutouts and photographs of heritage structures and events have been displayed in the college lobby.

Manisha Roy, a student of the Department of English said, "Earlier, we were not sure whether the puja will be held or not. After the announcement on February 3, we all came to college and got busy with preparations. This year, our theme of Saraswati puja is 'Heritage'. We all are very excited since we are meeting and celebrating the festival together after two years. I cannot express the joy in words."

Another student Vikram Vijay Pratihar said, "Life was a standstill in these two years. In the last two years, we could not celebrate Saraswati Puja with pomp and show. Saraswati Puja is the biggest festival for students. We are thankful to the government and authorities for giving permission to reopen colleges."

"Now reopening of the college, Heritage status to our college and Saraswati Puja all the three have put together on the place. Our theme of Saraswati puja is 'Heritage' keeping in line with the "heritage" status accorded by the state government. We are on the verge of becoming 200 years as a college," Vikram told ANI.

Celebrated on the fifth day (Panchami) of the Magha (month) of the Hindu calendar, Saraswati Puja is also celebrated as Basant Panchami in some parts of India. It is the festival that marks the arrival of the spring season in India.

As per Hindu Mythology, Lord Brahma is believed to have created the universe on this day. It is also believed that Goddess Durga gave birth to Goddess Saraswati on this day. The significance of the occasion is huge in Hindu culture, as the day is considered auspicious to start new work, get married or perform a house warming ceremony (Grah Pravesh). (ANI)

