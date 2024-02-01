New Delhi [India], February 1 (ANI): Union Minister for the Ports, Shipping & Waterways and AYUSH, Sarbananda Sonowal, launched two digital modules within the Sagar Setu (NLP-Marine) platform on Thursday.

These pioneering modules, namely the Maritime Single Window (MSW) and the Mercantile Maritime Department (MMD), were inaugurated in the esteemed presence of Shripad Y. Naik, Minister of State for the Ports, Shipping & Waterways (MoPSW) and senior officials from the Ministry.

Speaking on the occasion, Sonowal said, "As per the vision of our dynamic Prime Minister Narendra Modiji, the Ministry of Ports, Shipping & Waterways has embarked upon a journey to transform and modernize our ports, making them future-ready. With the launch of the Maritime Single Window (MSW) module of Sagar Setu (NLP-Marine), MoPSW aligns with global standards set by the International Maritime Organization (IMO). The implementation of the MSW system through Sagar Setu (NLP-M) adheres to the processes mandated by the FAL Convention of International Maritime Organization (IMO), promoting harmonization and standardization of processes set by the IMO. This stands as an example of our commitment to international compliance and efficiency."

"The launch of the MMD and MSW modules of SagarSetu (NLP-Marine) is not just a technological advancement; it is a commitment to shaping the future of India's Maritime Sector with the digitization of processes", he added.

The Maritime Single Window (MSW)Module in Sagar Setu (NLP-M) is a cutting-edge digital platform designed to revolutionize the exchange of maritime-related information and documents, emphasizing harmonization and standardization for efficient data submission.

This innovative system facilitates electronic submission, processing, and communication between government authorities, port operators, shipping agents, trade associations, and other stakeholders involved in international maritime trade. The MSW module has undergone successful testing with officials from the Directorate General of Shipping, along with active participation from Shipping Agents, Trade Associations, and Port Officials of all Major Ports.

This innovative system will eliminate the reliance on paper-based and manual processes, ushering in an era of Zero Paper Processes. MSW facilitates the online submission of documents related to the Arrival, Stay, and Departure of Ships, allowing for swift approval by various authorities, including Ports, Immigration, and Customs.

The impact of this transition is profound, with the waiting time for vessels and goods in ports to be reduced by up to 40%. This will contribute substantially to faster turnaround times for vessels, achieved through an expedited online submission and approval process.

The Mercantile Marine Department (MMD)Module within Sagar Setu's NLP(M) encompasses two core functionalities in the Maritime Mobile Domain process. Firstly, the Vessel Detention function allows MMD officials to efficiently monitor the status of ships at ports, facilitating the planning of vessel inspections.

This module empowers officials to update inspection reports and statuses, with the capability to designate a vessel as "Detained" in cases of identified discrepancies. Notifications of vessel detentions are then promptly communicated to relevant authorities such as Ports, Customs, and Immigration, guiding their actions based on real-time vessel statuses before allowing ships to sail from the port.

Secondly, the Vessel Release functionality comes into play after a re-inspection process. MMD officials use this feature to update the release status of the vessel, signaling its readiness to depart the port. Similar to the detention process, notifications of vessel releases are sent to Ports, Customs, and Immigration.

These authorities then take appropriate actions, ensuring that ships are allowed to sail based on the current real-time status of the vessel. The comprehensive capabilities of the MMD module in Sagar Setu streamline vessel monitoring, inspection, and release processes, enhancing efficiency and coordination in maritime operations. Mercantile Marine Department (MMD) in India is a government body under the Directorate General of Shipping of Ministry of Ports, Waterways & Shipping.

Launched in April 2023, the 'SAGAR-SETU' mobile app, an extension of NLP-Marine, offers real-time information on vessels, gate details, container freight stations, and transactions. It streamlines import and export clearances by enabling digital payments for associated charges like shipping fees, transportation costs, and container freight station fees.

The Maritime Vision 2030 charts a course for India to excel in Ease of Doing Business (EoDB) and operational efficiency through technology, potentially saving Major ports INR 2000-2500 Cr. The ambitious goal of achieving a ~5% share in global exports necessitates a strong focus on aggressive export growth, maritime capacity building, and improved EoDB. Initiatives include digitizing processes, creating Digital-led smart ports, and implementing system-driven port performance monitoring.

The maritime sector, responsible for nearly 90% of international cargo volume, has undergone significant technological advancements and innovations to enhance operational efficiency, reduce costs, and facilitate ease of doing business. The impact of the Covid-19 crisis has underscored the vital role of digitalization in global maritime supply chains. In alignment with the AmritKaal Vision 2047, 17 key initiatives have been identified to propel technological integration in India's maritime sector.

These initiatives encompass E-gate 2.0 for enhanced operational efficiency, drone-based inventory management, just-in-time systems, and automation of various processes such as mobile harbor cranes and pilotage. Additionally, port planning initiatives include the implementation of digital twins, advanced analytics-driven yard management, AI/ML-based berth allotment, and the establishment of a Sagarmala digital center of excellence for research on upcoming technologies in the maritime sector.

In the course of this event, 'SwachhtaPakhwada' awards were also presented to recognize outstanding contributions towards cleanliness and sanitation initiatives by various organizations of MoPSW. The first prize was awarded to the Inland Waterways Authority of India; The second prize was secured by the Indian Maritime University (IMU) and Visakhapatnam port was honored with the third award, underscoring its commendable commitment to maintaining cleanliness standards.

Sonowal commended the efforts of the port and its subsidiaries during the Swachhta Pakhwada. The cleaning campaign, spanning from October 1st to October 15th, 2023, orchestrated a series of 62 events, engaging a total of 4,500 participants. (ANI)

