Aartala, Mar 12 (PTI) Veteran CPI-M leader Manik Sarkar on Friday criticised BJP-IPFT government in Tripura for its alleged attempt to recruit employees through outsourcing and demanded immediate withdrawal of the decision.

He said that the Tripura government had recently issued a notice appointing agencies to recruit people in various departments.

Sarkar, the former chief minister, said that the erstwhile Left Front government in the state had appointed employees on contract in central projects but not in regular state government jobs.

This decision to recruit employees in Tripura through outsourcing is dangerous and immoral - tantamount to declaring war against the unemployed. We want the government to withdraw the decision immediately," Sarkar told reporters.

He said BJP's vision document for the 2018 Tripura assembly poll had said that the party would provide employment for people in every household, regularize the jobs of those who are in irregular posts, provide 50,000 jobs in a year. "But now they are recruiting people through outsourcing to cheat the employees".

Sarkar also alleged that law and order has collapsed in the state and attacks on the opposition party workers and supporters are on the rise.

We have recently submitted a memorandum to Governor Ramesh Bais about 55 incidents of recent attacks, including one on the deputy leader of the opposition, Badal Chowdhury without provocation," he said.

The governor assured the opposition delegation that he will talk Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb and the director general of police, Sarkar said.

Badal Choudhury was attacked by the ruling party workers on March 3 at Hrishyamukh under Belonia sub-division in South Tripura district.

Sarkar alleged that attack on opposition party workers and supporters had increased as they are criticising the government for the lack of good governance.

Chief Minister Biplab Deb, who is also the in-charge of the home department, is turning a blind eye to the incidents of attacks by BJP-backed goons during the last three years. As the government has failed to fulfill its commitments, the ruling party (BJP) is launching such attacks to cover its misdeeds, he claimed.

When contacted the director of employment services and manpower planning, Naresh Babu N refuted media reports on outsourcing government jobs in Tripura.

We are not outsourcing any of the government approved posts which will be recruited through Tripura Public Service Commission. These are the posts in central projects for which people will be recruited through the concerned agency for a temporary period. We are not taking any decision to outsource regular staff, Babu said.

The central government has mandated outsourcing for the projects in Tripura under it and the finance department has also issued a notification for the outsourcing of manpower in the concerned department, he said.

