New Delhi [India], September 10 (ANI): Union Minister of State for Shipping (I/C) Mansukh Mandaviya launched 'SAROD-Ports' (Society for Affordable Redressal of Disputes - Ports) through a virtual ceremony today in New Delhi to sort out a dispute in the Maritime Sector.

Speaking to ANI, Mandaviya said that the Sarod Saroj Port was a platform where, if there was any dispute between the port and the concessionaire working with the port, arbitration took place, and decisions were not made in a timely manner, affecting ongoing projects.

"SAROD-Port has been put together by the Concessioner and the Port Association. It will designate an export team and an expert team will address and resolve all disputes which will be decimated on time. Appropriate justice will be delivered," the minister said.

SAROD-Ports have been established under the Societies Registration Act, 1860 with the objectives of affordable and timely resolution of disputes in a fair manner, Enrichment of Dispute Resolution Mechanism with the panel of technical experts as arbitrators.

It consists of members from the Indian Ports Association (IPA) and the Indian Private Ports and Terminals Association (IPTTA) and will advise and assist in the settlement of disputes through arbitrations in the maritime sector, including ports and shipping sector in Major Port Trusts, Non-major Ports, including private ports, jetties, terminals, and harbours.

It will also cover disputes between granting authority and Licensee/Concessionaire/Contractor and also disputes between Licensee/Concessionaire and their contractors arising out of and during the course of execution of various contracts.

The Union Cabinet chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi has approved amendments in the Model Concession Agreement (MCA) in January 2018. The amendments in the MCA envisaged the constitution of SAROD-PORTS as a dispute resolution mechanism for PPP Projects in major ports. (ANI)

