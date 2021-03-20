Vidisha (Madhya Pradesh) [India], March 20 (ANI): Husband of a Sarpanch in Madhya Pradesh was crushed to death under a tractor for allegedly lodging a complaint against the encroachment of forest land in Vidisha district.

The deceased Santram Valmiki was the husband of the sarpanch of Murwas village of the district. He was mowed under a tractor in the broad daylight on Thursday. Six people were booked into this matter, police said.

"We have registered a complaint against six people and investigation is underway," said the Investigation Officer on Friday.

The killing of Santram has created a sensation in the area. After the incident, Sironj MLA Umakant Sharma has also accused the police of not helping. "Santram was suffering on the road, but no one helped him," he said.

The MLA alleged that the police were engaged in saving the accused instead of rescuing the deceased on the spot. The MLA also reached there and surrounded the police station with many people.

"He (Santram) was killed because he complained against the forest land mafia. Santram was also asking for protection as he felt a threat to his life. He and his wife (Sarpanch) were doing well for the people of the area," said the MLA.

While the son of the deceased, Vishal said: "Despite the distance of three minutes, Police has reached the spot after one hour of the incident."

Later, Sub-Divisional Magistrate has implemented Section-144 in view of the sensitivity of the incident. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)