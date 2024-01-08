Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], January 8 (ANI): With the ongoing preparations for the Pran Pratistha of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya, the Saryu River arti in Ayodhya will be done with the same grandeur as the Ganga arti in Varanasi, said Uttar Pradesh's Tourism and Culture Minister Jaiveer Singh.

The Minister said that two scholars will be called from Kashi to Ayodhya for the same. Jaiveer Singh said this on Monday during the departmental official's review meeting at Paryatan Bhawan regarding the Ayodhya preparations.

Also Read | Ram Temple Pran Pratishtha in Ayodhya: BJP To Hold Meeting on January 10 To Review Ongoing Preparations for Grand Ceremony.

Jaiveer Singh also stated that a statue of Maharishi Valmiki will be installed in front of Maharishi Valmiki International Airport, in Ayodhya.

A statue of Lord Sun (Surya Dev) will also be installed in Ayodhya since Lord Shri Ram was his descendent, a Suryavanshi.

Also Read | Bilkis Bano Case: Supreme Court Verdict in Gang-Rape Case Exposes Misdeeds of Home Ministry, Gujarat government, Says Mallikarjun Kharge.

Continuous efforts are being made to install both statues before the consecration ceremony of the Ram Temple on January 22.

He mentioned that bhajans based on Shri Ram will be sung by famous bhajan singers like Anup Jalota, Sadho Band, Prem Prakash Dubey, Batool Begum, Nitin Dubey, Richa Sharma, Tripti Shakya and others on the evening stage in Ayodhya. The recitation of the Ramayana will start in temples on January 14.

The Principal Secretary of Tourism and Culture, Mukesh Kumar Meshram, said that Ayodhya is being developed as the most beautiful city in the world. The minister said that it is the government's endeavor to ensure that the devotees of Lord Ram who come here leave with pleasant memories. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)