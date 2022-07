Bhubaneswar, Jul 29 (PTI) Odisha's ruling Biju Janata Dal (BJD) on Friday appointed Sasmit Patra as its leader in Rajya Sabha.

The party also appointed first-term MP Sulata Deo its chief whip in the Upper House, as per a statement.

The BJD has nine members in Rajya Sabha and 12 members in Lok Sabha.

Puri MP Pinaki Mishra is the BJD leader in Lok Sabha.

