Shimla, Nov 19 (PTI) Chief Electoral Officer Maneesh Garg on Saturday expressed satisfaction over the security arrangement at strong rooms housing EVMs and VVPAT machines in Himachal Pradesh.

The strong rooms are under day-night monitoring by CCTV cameras and security agencies.

Garg, who is on a four-day trip to Sirmour, Solan and Bilaspur districts, inspected strong rooms and counting centres at Sarahan and Nahan in the Pachhad and Nahan Assembly segments.

"I also met some representatives of the candidates who seem to be satisfied with the security arrangements around the strong rooms and counting centres," Garg said.

Garg also reviewed the layout for the movement of EVMs and its passage from strong rooms to counting centres. There are five strong rooms in Sirmour district and all are being monitored 24x7 through CCTV cameras, he said.

Counting for Assembly elections in Himachal Pradesh, which went to the polls on November 12, will take place on December 8.

