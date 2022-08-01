New Delhi, Aug 1 (PTI) Senior Indian Information Service officer Satyendra Prakash assumed charge as the head of the Press Information Bureau (PIB) on Monday.

A 1988-batch IIS officer, Prakash was the principal DG, Central Bureau of Communication before being appointed as the principal director general of the PIB.

The head of the PIB is the principal spokesperson of the Government of India.

Prakash, according to an official statement, has a wide experience in the central government in the fields of public communication, media management, administration, policy formulation and programme implementation.

He has represented the Centre on various national and international fora such as the UNESCO, the UNICEF and the UNDP. He has been instrumental in the formulation of the draft guidelines for the Content Regulation of Government Advertising, Internet and Digital Media Policy, the FM Radio Policy and the Digital Cinema Policy, amongst other documents, for the Central Bureau of Communication.

He was recognised for his role in the presentation of the first ever tableau of the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting on the Republic Day last year on the theme of "Vocal for Local".

Prakash has been associated with many major public campaigns of the central government, designing and executing outreach activities. He was recently recognised by the Election Commission and conferred the national award for enhancing electoral participation through voter awareness and education in 2021-22.

