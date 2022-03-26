New Delhi [India], March 25 (ANI): The prosecution evidence in the 2008 Saumya Vishwanathan murder case has been concluded, and the Saket District Court has now has listed the matter for recording of statement of accused.

The case is almost 14 years old. Journalist Vishwanathan was found shot dead in her car at Nelson Mandela Marg, Vasant Kunj on the night of September 28, 2008.

Also Read | Delhi Police Busted Inter-State Drug Trafficking Racket, Two Person Arrested.

This case worked out after the arrest of accused persons in the IT professional Jigisha Ghosh murder case.

Arrests were made on March 28, 2009, and the accused were booked under the stringent law of Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime (MCOCA).

Also Read | Anil Ambani, Reliance Group Chairman, Resigns as Director of RPower, RInfra.

Additional Sessions Judge Anil Kumar at the court recently recorded the cross-examination of last prosecution witness Bhisham Singh, the then Investigation officer.

Thereafter, the court closed the prosecution evidence. The matter has now been listed for recording the statement of the accused persons.

It has directed to produce accused Ravi Kapoor physically on April 12, 2022 for recording of his statement and other accused Amit Shukla would be produced through video conference.

Accused Ravi Kapoor, along with Amit Shukla, were awarded death sentence by the trial court in the Jigisha Ghosh murder case which was commuted to life imprisonment.

The court was apprised by the jail authorities regarding the order of discontinuance of separate van and providing guard was made by the 3rd Battalion of Delhi Police.

Thereafter, the court directed the Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) of 3rd Battalion to submit a report as to when and why the order, if any, was passed by his office to the effect of discontinuance of order dated August 25, 2010 without any specific direction of the court.

This case pertains to the alleged murder of TV Journalist Saumya Vishwanathan who was working with a private channel.

On the night of the incident, she was returning home after a night shift. She was shot dead on Nelson Mandela Marg, Vasant Kunj.

The Delhi government had appointed Special Public Prosecutor (SPP) and the case was assigned to the special MCOCA Court to fast track the hearing.

Later, the Special Public Prosecutor had resigned from his post, and the matter which was lingering on from the beginning took almost a decade to complete the prosecution evidence. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)