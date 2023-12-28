New Delhi [India], December 27 (ANI): Delhi Minister and Aam Aadmi Party leader Saurabh Bharadwaj on Wednesday advocated Congress leader Sam Pirtoda's remarks on Electronic Voting Machine (EVMs), stating that such microcontroller devices can be tampered.

Earlier today, Pitroda urged the Congress and the INDIA bloc members to take the Electronic Voting Machines (EVM) "seriously" as the 2024 Lok Sabha election will decide the "destiny of the nation" when he was asked about the questions being raised by some opposition parties on the functioning of EVMs.

Saurabh Bharadwaj said, "Being a computer science engineer, I understand that such microcontroller devices can be tampered. And this is the reason why elections are not conducted with the help of EVMs in many of the developed countries".

"Parties are often susceptible when the results differ from the situation on the ground. If you are on the ground, you can change the situation," he added.

Senior Congress leader Sam Pitroda has raised a question, stating, "Is Ram Mandir the real issue or unemployment and inflation?"

"I have no problem with any religion. It is okay to go visit the temple once in a while, but you can't make that the main platform. 40 per cent of the people vote for BJP, and 60 per cent of the people do not vote for BJP. He is everybody's Prime Minister and not a party's Prime Minister and that's the message the people of India want him to have. Talk about employment, talk about inflation, talk about science and technology and challenges. They (people) have to decide what are the real issues- is Ram Mandir the real issue? Or unemployment is a real issue. Is Ram Mandir the real issue or Inflation is a real issue?" he told ANI.

Political parties have been raising concerns regarding the functioning of EVMs.

Earlier, the INDIA bloc, in its fourth meeting which was held in the national capital, passed the resolution on EVMs.

"INDIA parties reiterate that there are many doubts on the integrity of the functioning of the EVMs. These have been raised by many experts and professionals as well. There is widespread demand for a return to the ballot paper system," it said.

It suggested that "Instead of the VVPAT slip falling in the box, it should be handed over to the voter who shall then place it in a separate ballot box after having verified his or her choice. 100 per cent counting of VVPAT slips should then be done. (ANI)

