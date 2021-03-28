Thrissur (Kerala) [India], March 28 (ANI): In a fresh attack on the Left Democratic Front (LDF) - led Kerala government and opposition United Democratic Front (UDF), the Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Sunday urged the people in Kerala to save the state from both the parties and their regressive ideologies and make the state glorious again.

Addressing a public rally in poll-bound Kerala's Thrissur, Singh said, "Newly elected the United States President Joe Biden in 'Quad meeting' had said that India, under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership is strengthening. I urge you to save Kerala from LDF and UDF, and their regressive ideologies and make the state glorious again."

Cornering LDF and UDF on Kerala facing backwardness despite 100 percent literacy rate, the BJP leader questioned, "I want to ask the leadership of LDF and UDF why in spite of being the first state with 100 percent literacy, Kerala is facing backwardness? When the entire country is redefining the aspiration and development trajectory why is Kerala lagging behind in this exercise?"

"LDF and UDF have been alternatively forming the government here and busy criticising each other, but, now people want a different alternative. BJP-led NDA can be that alternative. In the last 7 years, we have strengthened the presence of NDA and we have created an alternative," Singh said.

Singh further cornered the ruling LDF and opposition UDF saying that they were playing a "friendly match" in the poll-bound state.

"While the Congress and Left are opposing each other tooth and nail in Kerala, 2,000 km away in West Bengal, they are allies. A victory of UDF or LDF is ultimately the defeat of the people of Kerala," he said.

Taking a dig at the state government, he further said, "LDF has made many false promises to the people. LDF should bring an action-taken report to show what work they have done and how far they have been able to fulfill their promises made during last assembly elections."

"Kerala has a glorious past. Because of the regressive ideology of UDF and LDF, Kerala has been left behind. But, now we would not let this happen. Our Prime Minister says 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwaas'. But LDF and UDF engage in appeasement politics," he added.

Taking a jibe at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, the Defence Minister said, "There is a young leader of the Congress who has recently visited Kerala. He was taking a dive along with a fisherman in Kollam. I want to say that his track record is not good. Wherever he goes he drowns himself and with him others too."

"He drowned Amethi and now has come to Wayanad to do the same. He says he will make a dedicated ministry for fishermen. I am amazed, how ignorant he is. In 2019 we have already created a department dedicated to the welfare of fishermen communities," he said.

The election for the 140-member Kerala assembly in 14 districts will be held in a single phase on April 6. The counting of votes will take place on May 2. (ANI)

