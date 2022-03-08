Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], March 8 (ANI): On the occasion of International Women's Day, Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said the saving culture of our women is more stable than banks.

"Saving culture of our women, who put the small amounts they save in day to day life in the mustard and cumin seed boxes in the kitchen, is far more stable than the banks of the western countries where the economic culture is oriented more towards spending," he said.

Also Read | Apple Event 2022 Live News Updates: iPhone SE 5G, 27-Inch 7K Display, iPad Air 5 Launch Expected Tonight.

The Chief Minister was speaking at a function organised as part of International Women's Day.

"In India, the saving culture starts from the kitchen. Women save small amounts in cumin and mustard seed boxes in the kitchen. I am of the opinion that this saving culture of our women is far more stable than major banks," Bommai said.

Also Read | UPI123Pay, UPI Service For Feature Phones, Launched by RBI.

"Women should initiate an economic revolution in the state. Women would be provided equal opportunities from home industries to startups," he added.

The Chief Minister said that the state government has allocated Rs 43,118 cr for various programmes related to women and child welfare through various departments.

"The state government has taken several initiatives like single window system to provide loans through public sector banks, helping them in branding of the products produced by women entrepreneurs, assistance in value addition of the products, marketing facilities and the State government has even signed an MoU with Amazon Company to access international market for their products," Bommai said. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)