Korba, Feb 12 (PTI) Taking a swipe at the Modi government, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Monday said he saw the likes of Amitabh Bachchan, Aishawarya Rai and big business people at the Ram temple consecration in Ayodhya last month but the poor, labourers and farmers were no where to be seen.

Speaking at a public gathering at the Transport Nagar Chowk here in Chhattisgarh as part of his Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra, Gandhi asked the gathering if it had seen any poor person at the Ram temple ceremony on January 22.

"I saw Amitabh Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai, Ambani, Adani, all the business people, but I did not see a single poor person. Not a single farmer was seen, not one labourer was seen, not one unemployed person was seen," he said.

"...I did not see a farmer there. Not one labourer was seen and not one small shopkeeper was seen. But all the billionaires were seen and there they were giving long speeches to the media. Ambani ji was giving statements...You must have seen," the former Congress chief said.

Gandhi pointed out the disparity between the elite figures present at events such as the Ram Mandir ceremony and the every day struggles faced by the common people.

The consecration of Ram Lalla's idol at the Ayodhya temple was held in a grand ceremony on January 22.

