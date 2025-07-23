Varanasi, Baghpat, Prayagraj (Uttar Pradesh) [India], July 23 (ANI): The sacred festival of Sawan Shivratri is being celebrated with immense devotion across the country today, particularly in Uttar Pradesh, as thousands of devotees and Kanwar pilgrims gather at prominent Shiva temples to offer prayers and perform rituals.

In Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh, special prayers are being conducted at the Shiv Temple of the Kailash Math.

The city also witnessed massive footfall at the Shri Kashi Vishwanath Jyotirlinga Temple, one of the most revered Jyotirlingas in India. Long queues of saffron-clad Kanwar pilgrims, many of whom had walked barefoot for days, lined the streets, waiting patiently to catch a glimpse of the deity and offer their prayers on this spiritually significant day.

In Uttar Pradesh's Baghpat, devotees flocked to the Shree Parshuram Pura Mahadev Mandir to offer their prayers. Devotees thronged the ancient premises from early morning, pouring holy water and milk over the Shivalinga, a ritual symbolic of purification and surrender to Lord Shiva.

Meanwhile, in Prayagraj, the Shri Mankameshwar Mahadev Temple held a grand aarti ceremony, drawing a large number of devotees who participated in the rituals with folded hands seeking blessings and the fulfilment of their wishes.

The spiritual celebrations of Sawan Shivratri also extended to Madhya Pradesh's Ujjain, where the Shri Mahakaleshwar Jyotirlinga Temple, one of the twelve Jyotirlingas of Lord Shiva, came alive with special prayers and aarti performed in the early morning hours, with priests conducting elaborate rituals as per tradition.

Sawan Shivratri, observed during the holy month of Sawan, is considered one of the most auspicious days for worshipping Lord Shiva. Devotees observe fasts, visit temples, and chant Shiva mantras, believing that this day holds the power to absolve sins and fulfil heartfelt desires.

This year, Sawan began on July 11 and will conclude on August 9. It is the fifth month of the Hindu lunar calendar and is considered one of the holiest periods for devotees of Shiva. (ANI)

