Basti (UP), Jul 27 (PTI) Days after parting ways from the SP-led alliance in Uttar Pradesh, the Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party (SBSP) held a conference here on Wednesday to strengthen the party and chalk out its future course of action.

The alliance broke apart after the Samajwadi Party (SP) on Saturday, in a letter to SBSP president Omprakash Rajbhar, said while they are fighting the BJP, Rajbhar "has a partnership" with the saffron party and was helping it.

Also Read | West Bengal: 38 Trinamool Congress MLAs in State Have Started Contacting BJP, Says Mithun Chakraborty.

It said he is "free to go if he feels he will get more respect there". Rajbhar had said he "accepted the divorce" given by SP chief Akhilesh Yadav.

Rajbhar said he will hold talks with the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP)." He went on to say that "Shivpal Yadav is our leader and we keep in touch with him".

Also Read | Mumbai Shocker: 13-Year-Old Boy Sexually Assaulted for 5 Months in Goregaon; 6 Minors Booked Under POCSO, IT Act.

Meanwhile, during his interaction with the media on Wednesday, Rajbhar declined to comment on his plans of future political alliance. The conference was attended by office bearers of the party who discussed issues of expanding the presence of SBSP in the state by proactively reaching out to people. Various other issues related to the party were discussed at the conference.

The SBSP fought the recent assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh with the SP and won six seats.

Rajbhar's proximity to the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) was visible in the presidential election. The Uttar Pradesh government has also provided 'Y category' security to Rajbhar.

After the SP's defeat in Azamgarh and Rampur Lok Sabha bypolls, Rajbhar had advised Akhilesh Yadav to go among the people and "not do politics from an air-conditioned room".

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)