New Delhi [India], February 12 (ANI): Supreme Court adjourned the hearing on an Enforcement Directorate's plea seeking the transfer of investigation into bribery allegations against an ED officer from Tamil Nadu's DVAC to the Central Bureau of Investigation on Monday.

A bench of justices, Surya Kant and KV Viswanathan, adjourned the hearing for two weeks and asked the Tamil Nadu government to file an affidavit in the matter.

The court was hearing the Enforcement Directorate's plea seeking a transfer of investigation into bribery allegations against an ED officer from TN's DVAC to the CBI.

In December, the Tamil Nadu, Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption (DVAC) arrested an officer of the Enforcement Directorate (ED), alleging that he had been caught "red-handed" while accepting a bribe of Rs 20 lakh from a doctor in the Dindigul district.

According to TN officials, Ankit Tiwari, along with his team of ED officers, had been threatening several people and receiving bribes in the name of closing their case in the Enforcement Directorate. (ANI)

