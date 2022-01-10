New Delhi [India], January 10 (ANI): The Supreme Court on Monday agreed to hear a petition seeking an independent inquiry into the Haridwar Dharam Sansad speeches allegedly inciting violence against the minority community.

Senior advocate Kapil Sibal, appearing for the petitioner, mentioned the matter for urgent hearing before a Bench of Chief Justice of India NV Ramana, Justices Surya Kant and Hima Kohli.

Also Read | COVID-19 in Mumbai: BMC Must Ensure Citizens Are Safe From Omicron Variant, Says Bombay High Court.

The Bench assured Sibal that the petition filed by former High Court judge and senior advocate Anjana Prakash, and journalist Qurban Ali will be heard without delay.

The plea sought the arrest and trial of people who made hate speeches, inciting violence towards Muslims, at the Haridwar Dharam Sansad conclave.

Also Read | 'Virgin Coconut Oil Dissolves COVID-19 Virus': Supreme Court Junks Plea on Seeking Addendum to NDMA.

During the mentioning, Sibal said that slogan of the country seems to be changed from 'Satyameva Jayate' to 'Shasatrameva Jayate'.

"We are living in very dangerous times where slogans in the country have changed from Satyamev Jayate to Shashtramev Jayate," Sibal told the apex court.

When the CJI also enquired from Sibal whether any inquiry into the case was already on, Sibal replied that the FIRs have been filed but no arrests have been made.

"This is in the State of Uttarakhand. No action will be taken without the intervention of the Court," Sibal added.

The CJI said, "Alright, we will take up the matter."

The hate speeches were allegedly delivered between December 17 and 19, 2021, in Haridwar by Yati Narsinghanand and in Delhi by 'Hindu Yuva Vahini'.

The plea said that the alleged hate speeches consisted of open calls for genocide of Muslims in order to achieve ethnic cleansing.

"It is pertinent to note that the said speeches are not mere hate speeches but amount to an open call for the murder of an entire community. The said speeches thus, pose a grave threat not just to the unity and integrity of our country but also endanger the lives of millions of Muslim citizens," the plea added.

It further said that it is relevant to note that no action has been taken by the Uttarakhand and Delhi Police in relation to the event held there despite the fact that open calls for genocide, that are available on the internet, were made therein.

The plea also highlighted a video that had gone viral where police were officer was seen acknowledging his allegiance to the offenders.

"Not only the inaction of the Police allows delivery of hate speeches with impunity but also shows that the Police authorities are in fact hand in glove with the perpetrators of communal hate," it added. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)