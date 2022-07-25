New Delhi [India], July 25 (ANI): The Supreme Court on Monday agreed to hear a plea challenging the Rajasthan High Court order which granted parole to a man serving life jail terms for progeny.

A bench headed by the Chief Justice of India agreed to list the plea next week.

A counsel mentioned before the apex court that the HC's order has opened floodgates and many convicts are applying for parole on this ground. The lawyer said that this is not a valid ground for granting permission for parole.

In April this year, the Rajasthan High Court ordered the release of a man for 15 days on parole.

The HC's order came on the convict's wife's plea asserting her "right of progeny" and seeking her husband's release. The HC said that denial to the convict-prisoner to perform conjugal relationship with his wife more particularly for the purpose of progeny would adversely affect the rights of his wife.

The HC had cited various religious scriptures while allowing the plea and said that the right to have a progeny also finds mention in the religious scriptures in the literature available on various sites. (ANI)

