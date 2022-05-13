New Delhi, May 13 (PTI) The Supreme Court on Friday agreed to hear a plea seeking quashing of notification issued by the North Delhi Municipal Corporation on demolitions in the violence-hit Jahangirpuri.

A bench of Justices L Nageswara Rao, B R Gavai, and A S Bopanna said it was not inclined to issue a notice in the matter.

“We will list it with Jahangirpuri demolition matters. Persuade the judges there. We will not issue notice,” the bench told advocate Prashant Bhushan appearing for the petitioner Madhu Sharan and others.

The top court said that earlier it had refused to entertain pleas by political parties then why should it entertain a petition by advocates.

Bhushan submitted that as the aggrieved parties belong to weaker sections of the society, they are being pressurised by authorities and therefore advocates have approached the apex court.

There are more comprehensive prayers in this and there is a prayer for compensation, he said.

The plea has also sought directions for compensation for the losses caused by the demolition process.

