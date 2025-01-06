Khanauri (Punjab) [India], January 6 (ANI): The Supreme Court-Appointed High-Powered Committee on Monday met farmer leader Jagjit Singh Dallewal, who is on an indefinite hunger strike at the Khanauri border.

Dallewal has been on a fast-unto-death since November 26.

Speaking on the meeting, Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Patiala, Mandeep Singh Sidhu said that farmer leader Dallewal refused to take medical help.

"The high-level committee appointed by the Supreme Court reached the Khanauri border and the meeting was very good. They heard the grievances of farmer leader Jagjit Singh Dallewal and requested him to take medical help, but he refused," DIG Sidhu said.

Meanwhile, the Supreme Court on Monday adjourned the hearing for Friday of a plea relating to providing medical aid and hospitalisation of Dallewal.

A bench of Justices Surya Kant and Justice NK Singh adjourned the hearing after it was informed by the Punjab government that the protesting farmers had been persuaded to meet Justice (retired) Nawab Singh, the Chairperson of the High-Powered Committee constituted to negotiate with the protesters.

Senior advocate Kapil Sibal, representing the Punjab government, told the bench that the meeting was taking place at 3 pm today, and hoped that a breakthrough would happen.

"Somehow, we have been able to persuade the protesting people to meet Justice Nawab Singh who heads the Committee at 3 pm today. We are hopeful that there would be a breakthrough," said Sibal requesting the apex court to adjourn the hearing.

The top court was hearing a contempt petition filed against the Punjab Chief Secretary and Director General of Police of Punjab for not complying with the December 20 order of providing medical aid and hospitalisation to Dallewal.

On Thursday, the Supreme Court clarified that its orders to provide medical aid and hospitalisation to farmers' leader Jagjit Singh Dallewal, was not to break his fast but for the well-being of his health.

A bench of Justices Surya Kant and Sudhanshu Dhulia said that Dallewal could continue his hunger strike under medical aid.

It said there appears to be a deliberate attempt in the media by Punjab government officers to give an impression that the court is pressuring Dallewal to break the fast.

Dallewal, the convener of the Samyukta Kisan Morcha (Non-Political) has been on a fast-unto-death at the Khanouri border to press the Centre to accept the farmers' demands, including a legal guarantee of minimum support price (MSP) for crops.

The top court has been asking the Punjab government to ensure Dallewal gets proper medical aid during fast unto death. (ANI)

