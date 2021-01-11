New Delhi [India], January 11(ANI): The Supreme Court on Monday gave two weeks to the Punjab government and gangster Mukhtar Ansari to file a reply on Uttar Pradesh government's plea for transfer of custody of Ansari for appearance before UP court in 10 cases.

A bench headed by Justice Ashok Bhushan asked the Punjab government to file detailed reply on pending case against Ansari and status of trial. The bench also asked the Punjab government to reply on Ansari's medical condition.

Uttar Pradesh government has argued in the top court that serious charges are pending in Uttar Pradesh against Ansari. He has remained in Punjab for two years in a "minor case", it added.

Uttar Pradesh government further said either Ansari should be transferred to UP to face trial, or the case in Punjab should be transferred to a UP if a chargesheet has been filed. The Uttar Pradesh government has alleged that no chargesheet has been filed in Punjab so far. Ansari is trying to "play with the federal structure" and misuse provisions of the CrPC, it added.

The Uttar Pradesh government had approached the top court to bring Ansari to the state. Ansari's name is involved in many criminal cases involving murder, Gangster Act etc.

Ansari is lodged in Ropar Jail of Punjab. Earlier on December 18 the apex court had issued notice to the jail superintendent after an appeal of the Uttar Pradesh government. (ANI)

