New Delhi, Jul 26 (PTI) The Supreme Court on Tuesday directed states and union territories to initiate the process of filling the posts in consumer commissions six months before a vacancy is about to arise.

A bench of Justices S K Kaul and M M Sundresh noted the status of vacancies at consumer commissions in various states and granted them two months to complete the process of filling the vacant posts.

The bench noted that provisions of Rule 6(4) of the consumer protection rules, 2020 required that the process of appointments shall be initiated by the state governments at least six months before the vacancy arises, and all the states must follow this rule strictly.

Voicing displeasure over the vacancies, the SC had earlier said it was doing the work it was not supposed to do.

The top court, while hearing a case started on its own, titled 'Inaction of the Governments in appointing President and Members/Staff of Districts and State Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission and inadequate infrastructure across India', had expressed displeasure over the delay in appointments and said if the government does not want the tribunals, it should abolish the Consumer Protection Act.

The top court had earlier underlined that Consumer rights are "important rights" and non-manning of posts and inadequate infrastructure in the district and state consumer commissions across the country will deprive the citizens of an opportunity for redress of their grievances.

