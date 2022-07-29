New Delhi, Jul 29 (PTI) The Supreme Court has imposed stringent conditions while granting bail to Biju Janata Dal MLA Prasant Kumar Jagdev in a road rage case, barring him from addressing any public rally and visiting his assembly constituency Chilika in Khordha district without the permission of the district collector for one year.

A bench of justices Hemant Gupta and Vikram Nath noted the BJD MLA drove a car into a crowd of people resulting in injuries to around 20.

"Considering the entire facts and circumstances of the case, we deem it appropriate to allow the present appeal and direct the appellant to be released on bail, subject to the following conditions:-

"He shall not visit the Chilika constituency for a period of one year without taking permission from the Collector of the District," the bench said in its July 25 order.

It said even within this period of one year, the MLA shall not address any public rally or political congregation of more than five persons.

The bench said to ensure that the MLA does not "influence any witness directly or indirectly", the trial court is at liberty to impose any other conditions of bail.

The top court also noted that cross FIRs have been lodged by the injured persons and the MLA with regard to the incident and, out of the 20 injured victims, two received grievous injuries and others simple injuries.

"Those who received grievous injuries are also out of hospital," the bench said, while granting the bail to Jagdev.

The MLA was accused of having driven his white colored Discovery SUV into a crowd in March this year which led to injuries to many people.

