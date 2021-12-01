New Delhi, Dec 1 (PTI) The Supreme Court on Wednesday cleared a hurdle for fresh custodial interrogation of ex-Unitech promoters Sanjay Chandra and Ajay Chandra by the Enforcement Directorate as it clarified that its earlier order of production of the accused through video conferencing facility will not come in the way.

The ED has sought clarification of the August 26, order of the top court by which it had transferred the Chandra brothers to two separate jails in Mumbai and said that they will participate in judicial proceedings against them through video conferencing.

The anti-money laundering agency has said that given new evidence found against them, it needs to confront the ex-promoters, and for that their custodial interrogation is needed.

A bench of Justices DY Chandrachud and MR Shah said, “Having regard to the contents of the application, which have been filed by the ED, we clarify that the order dated August 26, 2021, will not come in the way of ED to bring the requisite application before the magistrate for the purpose of seeking custodial interrogation of the accused, which shall be decided in its own merits”.

The bench said that in the event the custodial interrogation is granted by the magistrate, the accused (Sanjay and Ajay Chandra) shall be transferred back to the jails after the period is over to which they were directed to be lodged in terms of the order dated August 26, 2021.

It noted that the application has been filed by the Assistant Director in the Enforcement Directorate seeking clarification on the order of this court dated August 26, 2021.

“The Enforcement Directorate has stated that it required custodial interrogation of the accused persons, Sanjay Chandra and Ajay Chandra. The ED has moved an application before the Chief Metropolitan Magistrate (CMM), Patiala House Court on which production warrants were issued on November 2 and November 12”, it said.

At the outset, Additional Solicitor General Madhavi Divan said that in its August 26 order, the court had stipulated that video conferencing facility from the jails Arthur Road and Taloja, would be made available to the accused of attending judicial proceedings, and hence, a clarification is necessary to permit the ED to apply for production of accused.

She had said that despite two production warrants issued by the CMM court, the Mumbai jail authorities are not producing them on the ground that the top court had asked that they be produced through video conferencing.

The top court also permitted senior advocate Siddharth Dave, appearing for the Chandra brothers, to move an application before the magistrate for consultation purposes, while they are in custody in Delhi saying that this court has not expressed its opinion on the issue.

The bench asked Divan, also appearing for the Ministry of Home Affairs, about the compliance of the report of Delhi Commissioner of Police, Rakesh Asthana who has recommended installation of more CCTV cameras, mobile jammers, and body scanners in Tihar Jail premises.

Divan said that she had seen the draft report of MHA on Tuesday but it was not up to the mark and more needs to be done and therefore she needs two more weeks to file the compliance affidavit.

The bench granted two weeks to file the compliance affidavit but said that she needs to apprise the court on December 9 about what steps have been taken by the Ministry in Tihar jail pursuant to the report of Asthana and what it is planning to do.

On November 17, the ED had told the top court that it needs custodial interrogation of the Chandra brothers, who are currently lodged in two separate jails of Mumbai, and sought clarification of an apex court order which is coming in its way.

The probe agency which is investigating money laundering charges against the ex-promoters had said that in view of new evidence which has been found against the Chandra brothers, it needs to confront them and if required formally arrest them.

Divan, appearing for the ED had said that the agency has moved the Patiala House Court seeking production of accused Sanjay Chandra and Ajay Chandra, and two orders were passed by the court on November 2 and 12 and they were required to be produced by Mumbai jail authorities.

The top court had said that it has also received a letter from Jail Superintendent in Mumbai about the order passed by Patiala House Court here and he has also sought clarification.

On November 10, the top court had said that it is a “sorry state of affairs” in Tihar Jail which has become a den of criminals and murders are happening there, and had directed the Home Ministry to take immediate steps on prison reforms and enhance management.

The ED had earlier made a startling revelation recently that it had unearthed a “secret underground office” here which was being operated by erstwhile Unitech founder Ramesh Chandra and visited by his sons Sanjay and Ajay when on parole or bail.

Both Sanjay and Ajay who are in jail since August 2017 are accused of allegedly siphoning home buyers' money.

On August 26, the apex court had directed that the Chandra brothers be shifted from Tihar Jail in the national capital to Mumbai's Arthur Road Jail and Taloja prison in Maharashtra after the ED had said that they were conducting business from the premises in connivance with the staff.

Under the direction of the top court, the Chandra brothers were shifted to jails in Mumbai.

