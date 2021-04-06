New Delhi, Apr 6 (PTI) The Supreme Court Collegium has approved the proposal for appointment of 10 Additional Judges of Bombay High Court as Permanent Judges.

The judges whose appointment has been recommended include Justices - -Avinash Gunwant Gharote, Nitin Bhagawantrao Suryawanshi, Anil Satyavijay Kilor, Milind Narendra Jadhav, M G Sewlikar, V G Bisht, Debadwar Bhalchandra Ugrasen, M S Jawalkar, S P Tavade and N R Borkar.

The Collegium in a meeting on April 5, 2021 also approved the proposal for appointment of five Additional Judges of Kerala High Court as Permanent Judges.

The names include Justices - - Conrad S. Dias, P V Kunhikrishnan, T R Ravi, Bechu Kurian Thomas and Gopinath P.

In another resolution, the Collegium approved the proposal for appointment of Justice Vimla Singh Kapoor, Additional Judge of Chhattisgarh High Court as Permanent Judge of that High Court.

The Collegium headed by Chief Justice S A Bobde in a meeting held on Monday approved the proposals which was uploaded on the apex court website on Tuesday.

Besides Bobde, Justices N V Ramana and R F Nariman are part of the three-member Collegium which takes decision with regard to the high court judges.

