New Delhi, Nov 21 (PTI) The Supreme Court Collegium has recommended the transfer of Gujarat High Court judge Justice Vipul Manubhai Pancholi to the Patna High Court.

As per a statement uploaded on the apex court's website on Monday, the collegium made this recommendation in its meeting held on September 29.

"The Supreme Court Collegium in its meeting held on September 29, 2022 has recommended transfer of Justice Vipul Manubhai Pancholi, Judge, Gujarat High Court, to Patna High Court," the statement said.

In September this year, the collegium was headed by the then Chief Justice of India Uday Umesh Lalit. Justice Lalit retired on November 8.

Recently, the collegium headed by CJI D Y Chandrachud had recommended transfer of three high court judges for administrative reasons, sources said on November 18.

The sources had said the collegium recommended shifting the Madras High Court Acting Chief Justice T Raja to the Rajasthan High Court, while Justice Nikhil S Kariel and Justice A Abhishek Reddy have been proposed to be transferred to the Patna High Court.

Justice Nikhil S Kariel is currently a judge at the Gujarat High Court, while Justice A Abhishek Reddy is posted at Telangana High Court.

