New Delhi [India], November 19 (ANI): The Supreme Court has refused to entertain the plea of former Uttar Pradesh Minister Gayatri Prajapati seeking default bail in a money laundering case.

A Bench of Justices KM Joseph and P Narasimha said appropriate remedy in the matter would lie before the Allahabad High Court.

Also Read | COVID-19 Vaccination in India: Govt Could Permit Third Dose of Coronavirus Vaccine for People with Low Immunity, Says Report.

A Special Court in Lucknow had earlier declined to grant default bail to Prajapati and had also granted his custody to the Enforcement Directorate (ED) for money laundering charges in a case relating to alleged possession of disproportionate assets.

Recently, a Special MP MLA Court in Lucknow sentenced Prajapati and two others to life imprisonment in connection with the Chitrakoot gang rape case of 2017.

Also Read | Maharashtra ST Bus Strike: Services of 238 Daily Wage MSRTC Workers Terminated, 297 Employees Suspended.

In the year 2017, it was alleged by a Chitrakoot-based woman that Prajapati and his six aides had gang-raped her and attempted to outrage the modesty of her minor daughter when he was a minister in Uttar Pradesh. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)