New Delhi [India], February 14 (ANI): The Supreme Court on Monday refused to grant interim bail to Former independent MLA Rambeer Shokeen, who escaped from Uttar Pradesh Police custody in 2018, and directed jail authorities to take him to All India Institute of Medical Sciences for his check-up.

A bench of Chief Justice of India NV Ramana with Justice AS Bopanna and Justice Hima Kohli refused to grant any interim relief to Shokeen.

The Court noted his past conduct. The Court remarked that the past conduct of the Shokeen raised serious apprehension.

Additional Solicitor General KM Nataraj also opposed his interim bail.

"Having heard Basant R, senior counsel appearing on behalf of the petitioner as also KM Nataraj, Additional Solicitor General appearing on behalf of the respondent - State of NCT of Delhi and on carefully perusing the material placed on record, we are not inclined to grant bail to the petitioner herein," the Court said.

"However, taking into consideration the totality of facts and circumstances of the instant case, we direct the concerned jail authorities to produce the petitioner before the Medical Superintendent, All India Institute of Medical Sciences, New Delhi, who may refer the petitioner to the concerned doctor, " the top court said.

"If the concerned doctor finds it necessary to perform surgery, the same may be performed keeping in view the health condition of the petitioner, " the Court said.

The Court was hearing Shokeen plea seeking interim bail on medical grounds. Senior Advocate R Basant appeared for Shokeen.

Shokeen has been named as an accused in a case under the Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA).

In 2016, a chargesheet had been filed by the Delhi Police against Shokeen as well as against Neeraj Bawana and others in a case under the Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA). The chargesheet was filed against Bawana, Shokeen and others, accusing them of running a crime syndicate and being involved in several "heinous crimes on a continuous basis" in Delhi-NCR.

Shokeen was elected to the Delhi Legislative Assembly in 2013 from the Mundka area of North West Delhi. (ANI)

