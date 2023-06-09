New Delhi, Jun 9 (PTI) The Supreme Court on Friday refused urgent hearing on a plea by two Manipur residents against the repeated internet shutdowns in the state rocked by ethnic violence.

A vacation bench of justices Aniruddha Bose and Rajesh Bindal said the high court is already seized of a similar issue.

Also Read | Uttar Pradesh Shocker: Minor Girl Sets Herself on Fire After Constant Harassment by Youth in Jalaun.

"The HC is hearing the matter. What's the need to duplicate proceedings? Mention before the regular bench," it said.

Advocate Shadan Farasat mentioned the matter before the bench seeking urgent hearing

Also Read | Uttar Pradesh: Seven-Year-Old Boy Rudra Kapoor Sets Swimming Record in Prayagraj; Swam Across Yamuna River in Just 10.30 Minutes.

The top court was hearing a plea filed by Chongtham Victor Singh and Mayengbam James.

The plea said the shutdown was "grossly disproportionate" in its interference with the constitutional right to freedom of speech and expression, and the right to carry on any trade or business using the constitutionally protected medium of the internet.

The Manipur government on Tuesday extended the ban on internet services till June 10.

The suspension of mobile data services, including broadband, has been extended till 3 pm of June 10, an order issued by Commissioner (Home) H Gyan Prakash said. The ban was imposed on May 3.

Violence broke out in the northeastern state on May 3 when people from the Meitei community and the Kuki tribe clashed with each other over the Meiteis' demand for Scheduled Tribe (ST) status.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)