India News | SC Defers for 2 Weeks Plea of Saritha Nair Challenging Rahul Gandhi's Election from Wayanad

New Delhi [India], June 10 (ANI): The Supreme Court on Wednesday deferred for two weeks hearing on solar scam convict Saritha Nair's plea challenging the election of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi from Wayanad parliamentary constituency in Kerala.

A bench headed by Chief Justice Sharad Arvind Bobde adjourned the petition challenging Gandhi's election from Wayanad constituency for two weeks.

Nair and her husband Biju Radhakrishnan were sentenced to three years imprisonment by a Coimbatore court in October last year in connection with the solar panel scam.

The solar panel scam involved a fraudulent solar energy company, Team Solar Energy, floated by Nair, which used two women to create political contacts and duped several people to the tune of crores of rupees. (ANI)

